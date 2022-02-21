European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey data from Euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer prices for January. Producer price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 24.2 percent.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to publish France flash Purchasing Managers' survey results. The composite output index is forecast to rise to 53.1 in February from 52.7 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to improve to 54.3 in February from 53.8 a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes eurozone composite PMI data. The index is seen at 52.7 in February versus 52.3 in the previous month.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The composite index is expected to rise to 55.0 from 54.2 in January.

