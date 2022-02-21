Germany Producer Price Inflation At Record High

Germany producer price inflation hit a record high in January on energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Monday.

Producer prices increased 25.0 percent year-on-year in January, following December's 24.2 percent rise. This was the highest annual increase since the survey began in 1949.



Economists had forecast producer prices to climb 24.2 percent again.

Excluding energy, producer prices were 12.0 percent higher than in the same period last year.

Energy prices surged 66.7 percent annually and the increase in intermediate goods prices was 20.7 percent. Capital goods moved up 5.3 percent.



Prices of non- durable consumer goods climbed 6.7 percent and that of durable goods by 6.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer price inflation eased to 2.2 percent from 5.0 percent in December. Economists had forecast prices to rise 1.5 percent.

