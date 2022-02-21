Australian, NZ Dollars Higher; Yen Drops Amid Optimism Over Biden-Putin Summit

The Australian and NZ dollars appreciated against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, while the Japanese yen dropped, as news of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin fueled hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict.

The summit would occur after a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

U.S. officials said that the proposed summit would happen only if Russia did not attack Ukraine.

The potential breakthrough came after an increase in shellings across the line dividing Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels and the U.S. warning of an invasion of Ukraine in the coming days.

On Sunday, Russia extended military drills in Belarus, citing an increase in tensions along the Ukraine border.

Survey from Markit Economics showed that Australia manufacturing sector continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 57.6.

That's up from 55.1 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

A separate survey showed that Japan manufacturing sector continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.9.

That's down from 55.4 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The aussie climbed to 0.7221 against the greenback and 83.04 against the yen, reversing from an early low of 0.7167 and a 4-day low of 82.34, respectively. The aussie may face resistance around 0.75 against the greenback and 84.00 against the yen.

The aussie edged up to 1.5736 against the euro and 1.0740 against the kiwi, following a prior low of 1.5791 and a session's low of 1.0703, respectively. Should the aussie strengthens further, it is likely to test resistance around 1.53 against the euro and 1.09 against the kiwi.

The aussie rose to a 1-1/2-month high 0.9187 against the loonie, from a low of 0.9135 set at 5 pm ET. On the upside, 0.94 is likely seen as the next resistance level for the currency.

The kiwi advanced to 0.6724 against the greenback and 77.31 against the yen, off its early lows of 0.6683 and 76.78, respectively. If the kiwi strengthens further, 0.69 and 81.00 are likely seen as its next resistance levels against the greenback and the yen, respectively.

The NZ currency recovered to 1.6900 against the euro, from a low of 1.6932 seen at 9 pm ET. The next likely resistance for the kiwi is seen around the 1.65 level.

The yen declined to 156.68 against the pound and 130.71 against the euro, after rising to a 4-day high of 156.08 and near a 3-week high of 129.97, respectively in early trades. The next possible support for the yen is seen around 160.00 against the pound and 132.00 against the euro.

Reversing from its early 1-week highs of 124.50 against the franc and 90.03 against the loonie, the yen weakened to 125.04 and 90.39, respectively. The yen is seen finding support around 126.00 against the franc and 92.00 against the loonie.

In contrast, the yen remained higher at 114.97 against the greenback, up from a low of 115.12 hit at 8:10 pm ET. Next key resistance for the yen is seen near the 112.00 level.

Looking ahead, PMI reports from major European economies are due in the European session.

