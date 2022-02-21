Eurozone Private Sector Growth Accelerates In February

Eurozone private sector activity growth accelerated notably in February as COVID-19 containment measures were relaxed, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The composite output index climbed to 55.8 in February from 52.3 in January. The reading was forecast to improve moderately to 52.7. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Growth picked up especially in the service sector, though manufacturers also reported improved production gains as a result of rising demand and fewer supply bottlenecks.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.8 from 51.1 in the previous month. The expected reading was 52.0.

At the same time, the factory PMI came in at 58.4 in February, down from 58.7 a month ago. The score was expected to remain unchanged at 58.7.

"The strength of the rebound in activity signaled by the PMI provides welcome evidence that the economy has so far shown encouraging resilience in the face of the Omicron wave, but the intensification of inflationary pressures will add to speculation of an increasing hawkish stance at the ECB," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said.

New orders rose to the greatest extent since last August, with six-month highs seen in both manufacturing and services. The upturn in demand led to a steep rise in backlogs of uncompleted work.

The combination of rising demand, an easing of COVID-19 containment measures and fewer supply bottlenecks helped push future output expectations to the highest since last June.

Firms took on more staff to deal with the rising workloads. Employment growth accelerated for the second consecutive month to reach the highest since November.

On the price front, the overall rate of input cost inflation seen across both sectors rose to the second-highest on record, surpassed over the past 24 years only by that seen last November.

Average prices charged for goods and services grew at the sharpest rate yet recorded by the survey.

By country, business activity rebounded most sharply in France. Growth in Germany also picked up to the fastest since last August.



France's private sector expanded at the fastest pace since last June, with momentum gains across services and manufacturing. The flash composite output index rose to an eight-month high of 57.4 in February from 52.7 in January. The score was forecast to advance moderately to 53.1.

At 57.9, the services PMI hit a 49-month high, up from 53.1 in January. The expected reading was 53.6.

The manufacturing PMI came in at 57.6 in February versus 55.5 in January. Economists had forecast the index to remain unchanged at 55.5.

Germany's private sector grew at the fastest rate in six months in February, amid signs of improving demand even despite a fresh wave of infections linked to the Omicron variant.

The flash composite output index rose unexpectedly to 56.2 in February, up from January's 53.8. The score was forecast to fall to 53.1.

The uptick in the index owed exclusively to a faster rise in service sector business activity. The services PMI improved to a six-month high to 56.6 in January from 52.2 in the prior month. The score was forecast to climb to 53.6.

The manufacturing PMI came in at 58.5, down from 59.8 a month ago and the economists' forecast of 59.5.

