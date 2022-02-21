Poland Retail Sales Grow In January

Poland's retail sales grew in January, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 10.6 percent year-on-year in January, after a 6.0 percent decline in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear surged 97.7 percent yearly in January and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment accelerated 19.2 percent.

Sales of other products grew 24.4 percent and those of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 17.5 percent.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products increased 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 22.8 percent in January.

At current prices, retail sales rose 20.0 percent annually in January. Economists had expected a 20.2 percent growth.

Economic News

