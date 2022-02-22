European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Due

Business confidence from Germany and public sector finances from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finances data for January. The budget deficit is forecast to fall to GBP 15.22 billion from GBP 16.08 billion in December.

In the meantime, manufacturing confidence survey data is due from Turkey.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo Institute publishes monthly confidence survey data for February. The business climate index is seen at 96.5, up from 95.7 in the previous month.

Also, Italy's Istat releases revised consumer price data for January.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to release Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is expected to rise slightly to 25 percent in February from 24 percent in January.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to hike its key rate to 3.40 percent from 2.90 percent.

