New Zealand Credit Card Spending Remain Stable In January

New Zealand credit card spending remained unchanged in January, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday.

Credit card spending rose 0.7 percent monthly in January, same as seen in December. Spending rose for the fourth month in a row.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending grew 5.5 percent in January, following a 1.6 percent increase in the previous month.

Domestic billings rose 1.3 percent monthly to NZ$3.567 billion, while overseas billings fell to NZ$296 million in January, data showed.

