Hong Kong Inflation Slows In January

Hong Kong's consumer price inflation eased in January, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 2.4 percent growth in December. This was mainly because of the higher base of comparison in January 2021 when the effect of electricity charge subsidies made by the Government in 2020 had largely dissipated, the agency said.

Netting out the effects of all government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation eased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent in December.

Core inflation eased mainly due to the smaller increases in electricity charges as well as the decreases in the prices of fresh vegetables.

"Looking ahead, the elevated global inflation along with temporary logistic disruptions caused by the pandemic may exert further upward pressures on import prices," a government spokesman said.

Economic News

