U.S. Dollar Climbs As Ukraine Crisis Escalates

The U.S. dollar firmed against its most major opponents in the European session on Tuesday, as U.S. treasury yields rose and growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine boosted the demand for safe-haven assets.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced economic sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals in response to Russia's deployment of troops to the two breakaway republics in Ukraine.

The White House said that President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in" Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he has suspended the approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia in light of the deteriorating situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the two breakaway regions as independent states and mobilize the troops into these areas escalated conflict with the West.

The greenback appreciated to a 4-day high of 115.24 against the yen, from nearly a 3-week low of 114.50 seen at 6:15 pm ET. Against the pound, it touched 1.3538, its highest level since February 16. The next likely resistance for the greenback is seen around 119.00 against the yen and 1.31 against the pound.

The greenback reversed from an early low of 0.9151 against the franc, gaining to 0.9210. On the upside, 0.94 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

In contrast, the greenback eased to 1.1367 against the euro, after climbing to an 8-day high of 1.1288 at 10:30 pm ET. If the greenback falls further, 1.15 is likely seen as its next support level.

The greenback depreciated to near a 2-week low of 0.7233 against the aussie, 4-day low of 1.2719 against the loonie and near a 5-week low of 0.6747 against the kiwi, off its early high of 0.7172, 1-week high of 1.2769 and a 5-day high of 0.6680, respectively. The greenback is poised to find support around 0.74 against the aussie, 1.25 against the loonie and 0.70 against the kiwi.

