Three-drug Combination Offers New Hope For Metastatic Prostate Cancer

The results from a worldwide, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial have revealed that adding the androgen-receptor inhibitor darolutamide to androgen-deprivation therapy and chemotherapy increases the survival rate of men with metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. In most of the cases, the cancer is fatal. The study, conducted by a team of doctors at the Massachusetts General Hospital or MGH, is published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The usual treatment for patients with this form of cancer includes using either the chemotherapy drug docetaxel or an androgen-receptor pathway inhibitor to androgen-deprivation therapy, with the latter two treatments lowering the effects of androgen hormones like testosterone. Clinical trials, which have included all three forms of treatments have resulted in conflicting results.

To offer clarity, investigators designed the large, international ARASENS Trial and randomly assigned 1,306 patients with metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in a 1:1 ratio to receive the treatment combination. The survival rates in the two groups were compared after 533 patients died. Patients were observed for nearly 3.5 years, and those who received darolutamide had a 32.5 percent lower risk of death during that time period than those not taking darolutamide. Patients who took darolutamide also experienced greater delays in developing castration-resistant prostate cancer (which no longer responds to treatments that lower testosterone), pain, and the need for other anti-cancer therapies. The combination of the three medications did not bring about toxic effects, when compared with the combination of androgen-deprivation therapy and docetaxel alone.

Commenting on the results, lead author Matthew R. Smith, PhD, director of the Genitourinary Oncology Program at the Mass General Cancer Center said, "Despite progress in recent years, survival is short for patients with metastatic prostate cancer. Results from ARASENS are an important step forward, and triplet therapy with darolutamide should become a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer."

