Illinois Study Reveals New Molecule That Can Stop Cancer Cells From Proliferating

Researchers at Illinois have discovered a protein that can help stop the cells from proliferating and thus switch off the stem cells. This protein called the BEND3, blocks the expression of genes that are associated with the differentiation of cells.

The research, led by Supriya Prasanth, head of Urbana-Champaign cell and developmental biology, University of Illinois, said, "In most cancers, cells are going through this rampant proliferation because cell-cycle regulators are not functioning properly. The prognosis of how cancer cells will respond to treatment often relates to its status of differentiation. The more differentiated a tumor is, the better the prognosis."

The study was published in PNAS titled "BEND3 safeguards pluripotency by repressing differentiation-associated genes", and it spoke about the function of the BEND3 molecule. "Our results support a model in which transcription repression mediated by BEND3 is essential for normal development and to prevent differentiation," said the researchers in the study.

Talking about how the embryonic stem cells and other pluripotent cells can divide into any type of cell, Prasanth said that this function allows the tumors to repopulate after treatment shrinks it is size. So, the finding of this "molecular switch" will help the patients have a more lasting effect on the treatments.

Talking about the BEN domain, the paper said, "The mammalian genome encodes several BEN domain proteins, but we know little about the functionality of these proteins." The researcher has found out that only when BEND3 was reduced from the strategic locales of the chromosomes could the genes start to proliferate.

"We previously identified BEN domain-containing protein BEND3, a highly conserved protein among vertebrates that associates with heterochromatic structures and functions as a transcriptional repressor," said the study.

Prasanth continued, "More recently, a proteomic screen identified BEND3 as a factor bound exclusively to gene promoters, indicative of its role in transcriptional regulation. When you do these gene-expression studies, you can see hundreds of genes go up, hundreds down. But what does it really mean?"

"We found that BEND3 binds to 800 gene promoters, and a subset of these genes showed altered expression upon loss of BEND3, consistent with the notion that BEND3 impacts the expression of these genes directly." The study went on to conclude, "The removal of BEND3 from pluripotent cells results in cells exhibiting a differentiated phenotype concomitant with up-regulation of the differentiation-inducing gene expression signature."



The research has revealed that if an application of the gene can be found, it will solve the problem of cancerous cells reappearing.

