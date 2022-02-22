TSX Ends Lower For 4th Straight Day

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine weighed on sentiment.

After a weak start, the market briefly emerged into positive territory but retreated soon and dropped deep into the red by mid afternoon before regaining some lost ground.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to a four-week low of 20,737.69, ended the session with a loss of 100.38 points or 0.48% at 20,907.82.

Healthcare stocks were the major losers. The Capped Healthcare Index shed more than 2.8%. Industrials, consumer discretionary and materials shares also posted sharp losses. Information and consumer staples shares were weak as well, while real estate stocks found support. Energy stocks pared early gains.

Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) ended more than 5% down on strong volumes. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO) also ended notably lower.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) both ended lower by over 6.5%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) shed 2 to 4.4%.

On Wall Street, the Dow (down 1.4%) tumbled to an eight-month closing low. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended lower by 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

Markets fell amid intensifying worries about a Russian invasion of Ukraine a day after the Russian government recognized two Ukrainian separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as sovereign states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently ordered troops into the territory as "peacekeepers," with Russia's upper house of parliament later giving consent to sending forces abroad.

Describing the latest actions by Russia as the beginning of an "invasion" of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the "first tranche" of U.S. sanctions.

"I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response, far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014," Biden said from the White House. "And if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions."

Biden also announced the U.S. has worked with Germany to ensure the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not move forward, with Germany previously halting certification of the pipeline.

The U.K. also announced a "first tranche" of sanctions on Russia, targeting five Russian banks and three "very high net worth" individuals.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News