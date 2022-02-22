Australia Wage Price Index Rises 0.7% In Q4

The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - up from 0.6 percent in the previous three months and in line with expectations.

On a yearly basis, wages were up 2.3 percent - accelerating from 2.2 percent in Q3 but missing forecasts for 2.4 percent.

Wages in the private sector were up 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year, while wages in the public sector rose 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year.

