Australia Construction Work Done Climbs 2.9% In Q4

The value of construction work done in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$53.463 billion.

That beat expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent following the 0.3 percent contraction in the three months prior.

Building work done fell 1.3 percent on quarter to A$30.398 billion, while engineering work done rose 0.7 percent on quarter to A$23.065 billion.

Residential building work was up 1.3 percent on quarter and residential building work dropped 2.9 percent.

