Singapore Inflation Steady At 4.0%; Core Inflation Fastest Since 2012

Singapore consumer prices increased at a steady pace and core inflation hit its highest level in nearly a decade in January, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 4.0 percent year-on-year in January, the same as seen in December. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 4.1 percent.

The inflation rate was unchanged as lower private transport inflation offset the increase in core and accommodation inflation.

MAS core inflation rose to 2.4 percent in January from 2.1 percent in the previous month. This was the fastest since September 2012.

The increase in the core rate was largely driven by higher inflation for food and electricity and gas, and slower pace of decline in the cost of retail and other goods.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in January and the core CPI rose 0.4 percent.

Core inflation is forecast to reach 3 percent by the middle of 2022 before easing in the second half of 2022 as external inflation recedes. Rising cost of air travel is expected to account for a significant part of the increase in core inflation in the near term.

For 2022 as a whole, MAS core inflation was projected to average 2-3 percent, while overall inflation is forecast to come in within 2.5-3.5 percent.

