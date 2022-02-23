Futures Point To A Positive Start On Wall Street

Higher U.S. index futures and firm European point to a positive start on Wall Street Wednesday morning.

Geopolitical tensions have eased a bit after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to look for "diplomatic solutions."

"But the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us," he added.

The Dow futures are up 0.65 percent, while the S&P futures are rising 0.77 percent and the Nasdaq futures are moving up 1.15 percent.

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday on widespread selling amid worries about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow plunged 482.57 points or 1.4 percent to settle at 33,596.51, an eight-month closing low. The Nasdaq slumped 166.55 points or 1.2 percent to 13,381.52 and the S&P 500 slid 44.11 points or 1 percent to 4,304.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) said its fourth-quarter bottom line came in at $940.20 million, or $0.78 per share, compared with $325.52 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $48.99 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $39.33 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Asian stocks moved higher on Wednesday as Russia faced mounting pressure and economic sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

Western nations announced new sanctions on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbor.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory in early afternoon trade after a steady start, with investors tracking the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and also focusing on earnings updates.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.02 or 1.07% at $91.33 a barrel.

