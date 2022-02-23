U.S. Poised To Regain Ground Following Recent Sell-Off

Following the sell-off seen over the three previous sessions, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 210 points.

Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street, as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness.

The Dow ended Tuesday's trading at an eight month closing low, while the S&P 500 finished the day at its lowest closing level in well over four months.

The S&P 500 was also down more than 10 percent from its record closing high in early January, which is described as "correction territory."

Upbeat earnings news from Lowe's (LOW) may also generate positive sentiment, with the home improvement retailer jumping by 3.6 percent in pre-market trading.

The advance comes after Lowe's reported fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Traders also remain generally optimistic about the outlook for the despite the potential impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Reflecting worries about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday. The major averages extended the steep drop seen to close out the previous week, with the Dow tumbling to an eight-month closing low.

The major averages fluctuated in the latter part of the session but closed firmly in negative territory. The Dow plunged 482.57 points or 1.4 percent to 33,596.61, the Nasdaq slumped 166.55 points or 1.2 percent to 13,381.52 and the S&P 500 slid 44.11 points or 1 percent to 4,304.76.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are jumping by 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging down $0.16 to $91.75 a barrel after surging $1.70 to $91.91 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,904.60, down $2.80 compared to the previous session's close of $1,907.40. On Tuesday, gold rose $7.60.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.01 yen compared to the 115.08 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1346 compared to yesterday's $1.1325.

