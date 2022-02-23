Futures Pointing To Rebound On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to regain ground following the sell-off seen over the three previous sessions.

Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street, as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness.

The Dow ended Tuesday's trading at an eight month closing low, while the S&P 500 finished the day at its lowest closing level in well over four months.

The S&P 500 was also down more than 10 percent from its record closing high in early January, which is described as "correction territory."

Upbeat earnings news from Lowe's (LOW) may also generate positive sentiment, with the home improvement retailer jumping by 3.6 percent in pre-market trading.

The advance comes after Lowe's reported fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Traders also remain generally optimistic about the outlook for the despite the potential impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Reflecting worries about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday. The major averages extended the steep drop seen to close out the previous week, with the Dow tumbling to an eight-month closing low.

The major averages fluctuated in the latter part of the session but closed firmly in negative territory. The Dow plunged 482.57 points or 1.4 percent to 33,596.61, the Nasdaq slumped 166.55 points or 1.2 percent to 13,381.52 and the S&P 500 slid 44.11 points or 1 percent to 4,304.76.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came amid intensifying worries about a Russian invasion of Ukraine a day after the Russian government recognized two Ukrainian separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as sovereign states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently ordered troops into the territory as "peacekeepers," with Russia's upper house of parliament later giving consent to sending forces abroad.

Describing the latest actions by Russia as the beginning of an "invasion" of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the "first tranche" of U.S. sanctions.

"I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response, far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014," Biden said from the White House. "And if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions."

Biden said the U.S. would impose sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions, VEB and Russia's military bank, and Russia's sovereign debt as well as Russian elites and their family members.

The president also announced the U.S. has worked with Germany to ensure the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not move forward, with Germany previously halting certification of the pipeline.

The U.K. also announced a "first tranche" of sanctions on Russia, targeting five Russian banks and three "very high net worth" individuals.

Biden also revealed that he has authorized additional movements of U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to strengthen Baltic allies but argued the moves are "totally defensive."

Tobacco stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day, dragging the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index down by 3.6 percent.

Substantial weakness also emerged among retail stocks, as reflected by the 2.9 percent nosedive by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index.

Home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) helped lead lower despite reporting fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates and boosting its dividend by 15 percent.

Housing stocks also saw significant weakness on the day, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index tumbling by 2.9 percent to its lowest closing level in almost a year.

Computer hardware, airline and natural gas stocks also came under considerable selling pressure, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are edging down $0.16 to $91.75 a barrel after surging $1.70 to $91.91 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,904.60, down $2.80 compared to the previous session's close of $1,907.40. On Tuesday, gold rose $7.60.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.01 yen compared to the 115.08 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1346 compared to yesterday's $1.1325.

Asia

Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday as Russia faced mounting pressure and economic sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. Japanese were closed for a public holiday.

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbor.

Chinese shares rose sharply after Bloomberg reported that regulators asked China Huarong Asset Management Co. and its peers to buy property assets from troubled developers and formulate plans for taking over or restructuring smaller lenders.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 32.00 points, or 0.9 percent, to 3,489.15, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended up 140.28 points, or 0.6 percent, at 23,660.28.

Australian markets rose notably as Australia joined Europe, the U.S. and U.K. with a first tranche of measures on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index ended up 44.40 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,205.70, after having fallen 1 percent on Tuesday. The broader All Ordinaries Index gained 51.70 points, or 0.7 percent, to settle at 7,473.90.

Healthcare stocks topped the gainers list, with Cochlear surging 5.1 percent, while gold miners ended mostly lower to snap a four-day winning streak.

New Zealand shares fluctuated before ending slightly higher after the country's central bank raised interest rates for the third straight meeting and signaled a more aggressive tightening path to contain inflation. The benchmark NZX-50 Index inched up 19.79 points, or 0.2 percent, to 12,134.42.

Seoul stocks advanced after two days of declines on concerns around the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The Kospi rose 12.74 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,719.53.

Europe

European stocks have advanced on Wednesday as investors track the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Amid tensions with the West over Ukraine, Russian President Putin today said Moscow is ready to look for "diplomatic solutions." "But the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us," he added.

Investors shrugged off data showing that German consumer sentiment is set to drop in March as higher inflation dampened income prospects.

Market research group Gfk said its forward-looking consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell to -8.1 in March from -6.7 in February. The score was forecast to improve to -6.3.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are jumping by 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Carmaker Stellantis has shown a significant move to the upside after its full-year operating profit margin topped target.

Spanish utility Iberdrola has also risen after reporting an increase in full-year profit. Barclays has also rallied. The bank announced a share buyback of up to one billion pounds after posting its highest annual profit on record.

French yoghurt maker Danone has also moved sharply on the day after its quarterly sales beat estimates. Henkel has also surged after reporting organic growth across its units.

FlatexDEGIRO shares have also soared after reports that that online broker is attracting interest from private equity firms.

On the other hand, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings has declined after announcing a narrower loss last year.

Construction major Hochtief AG has also fallen after it has approved the submission of the unconditional and final off-market takeover offer to Australian company CIMIC Group Limited by HOCHTIEF Australia Holdings Limited.

Munich Re lost has also moved to the downside despite the reinsurance giant reporting strong results for 2021.

U.S. Economic Reports

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is due to speak on "This Time is Different … Because We Are" before the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall at 9 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $53 billion worth of five-year notes.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Tenneco (TEN) are skyrocketing in pre-market trading after the automotive components maker agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo (APO) for $20 per share in cash.

Cybersecurity software company Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Meanwhile, shares of Tupperware (TUP) are seeing significant pre-market weakness after the home storage products maker reported fourth quarter results that missed analyst estimates.

Fertilizer producer Mosaic (MOS) may also move to the downside after reporting weaker than expected fourth quarter results.

