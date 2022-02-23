Poland Jobless Rate Rises In January

Poland's jobless rate increased marginally in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.5 percent in January from 5.4 percent in December. Economists had expected 5.6 percent.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons increased to 114,400 in January from 101,400 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, grew to 105,300 in January from 100,600 in the previous month.

