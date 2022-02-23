Hungary Average Gross Wages Growth Slows In December

Hungary's average gross earning growth eased in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Average gross earnings rose 9.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 10.2 percent growth in November. In October, wages rose 8.7 percent.

The average gross earnings rose to HUF 477,767 in December from HUF 466,775 in the previous month.

Net earnings rose 9.8 percent annually in December, after a 10.2 percent increase in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 317,715 from HUF 310,406 in the preceding month.

In 2021, average gross wages was HUF 438,800 and average net earnings amounted to HUF 291,800.

