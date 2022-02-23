Concerns About Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Lead To Another Sell-Off On Wall Street

Stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, extending the sell-off seen over the three previous sessions. The major averages moved to the upside early in the session but showed a substantial downturn as the day progressed.

The major averages saw further downside going into the close, ending the session near their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 464.85 points or 1.4 percent to 33,131.76, the Nasdaq dove 344.03 points or 2.6 percent to 13,037.49 and the S&P 500 plummeted 79.26 points or 1.8 percent to 4,225.50.

With the steep drop on the day, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the session at their lowest closing levels in eight and nine months, respectively, while the Dow tumbled to a nearly eleven-month closing low.

Bargain hunting contributed to initial strength on Wall Street, but buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading amid lingering concerns about a potential Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Selling pressure seemed to intensify after President Joe Biden officially announced plans to allow the toughest sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to move forward.

Biden called the move another piece in his administration's "initial tranche" of sanctions against Russia, arguing Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions have "provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy."

Ahead of the official announcement, an official told CNN the sanction of Nord Stream 2's parent company, which the Biden administration previously blocked using a national security waiver, is "effectively a death knell to the project."

The continued weakness on Wall Street also came as a Pentagon official told reporters 80 percent of Russian forces amassed on the Ukraine border are "ready to go" and said Putin has assembled enough military assets to "conduct a large-scale invasion."

Traders remain concerned a potential Russian invasion coupled with the international sanctions imposed in response could derail the global even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

Sector News

Housing stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 2.9 percent to its lowest closing level in almost a year.

Substantial weakness was also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 2.9 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Retail stocks also saw significant weakness on the day, with the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index plunging by 2.7 percent to a nearly one-year closing low.

The sell-off by retail stocks came even though Lowe's (LOW) reported fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Banking, semiconductor and biotechnology stocks also came under considerable selling pressure, while gold and natural gas stocks bucked the downtrend amid increases in the prices of their associated commodities.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries saw further downside after ending the previous session modestly lower. As a result the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.9 basis points to 1.977 percent.

Looking Ahead

Developments in Ukraine are likely to remain in the spotlight on Thursday, although traders may also keep an eye on reports on weekly jobless claims, new home sales and GDP.

