South Korea Producer Price Inflation Slows In January

South Korea's producer price inflation eased in January, data published by Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.

Producer prices increased 8.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 9.0 percent rise in December.

Prices for manufacturing products, and electric power, gas, water and waste gained by 13.9 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively. Prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products prices increased 1.5 percent and those of services grew 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.