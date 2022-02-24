Taiwan Jobless Rate Steady AT 3.7% In January

Taiwan's unemployment rate remained unchanged in January, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed in Thursday.

The unemployment rate was a seasonally adjusted 3.70 percent in January, same as seen in December. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.74 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined to 3.64 percent in January from 3.66 percent a month ago.

The number of unemployed persons was 430,000 in January, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous month.

The total employment decreased by 6,000 from the previous month to 11.47 million in January.

Economic News

