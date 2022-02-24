Norway Jobless Rate Falls In December

Norway's jobless rate decreased slightly in December, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell 3.3 percent in December from 3.6 percent in September.

The unemployment rate for December indicates the average for November to January and that for September, reflects the average for August to October.

The unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in November

The number of unemployed persons fell to 96,000 in December from 100,000 in September, the agency said.

The number of employed persons increased to 2.801 million in December from 2.788 million in September.

