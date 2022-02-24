Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

Canadian shares are set to open with a negative gap Thursday morning, tracking a sell-off in global stock following Russia launching a full-scale war on Ukraine.

Investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. The world will hold Russia accountable for the death and destruction due to the "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack on Ukraine and the U.S. and its allies will respond in a "united and decisive" way, U.S. President Joe Biden has warned.

Oil prices have risen sharply amid supply concerns, while gold has climbed on safe-haven appeal.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported net income of $4.1 billion for the quarter ended January 31, 2022, up $248 million or 6% from the prior year. Diluted earnings per share rose 7% in the first quarter, the bank said.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK_B.TO) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was C$1.49 billion or C$2.74 per share, compared to last year's loss of C$464 million or C$0.87 per share, driven by high commodity prices. Adjusted profit attributable was C$1.4 billion or C$2.54 per share, compared to last year's profit of C$248 million or C$0.46 per share, the company said.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) today announced adjusted earnings in 2021 of $586 million ($2.17 per share), which were $51 million ($0.21 per share) higher compared to $535 million ($1.96 per share) in 2020. The company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $192 million, up $6 million from a year ago.

Loblaw Company Limited (L.TO) said it posted net earnings of $744 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up $434 million, or 140%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Transalta Corporation (TA.TO) reported fourth-quarter 2021 net loss of $78 million, compared to a net loss of $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Wednesday, extending losses to a fifth straight session, amid lingering worries about tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 20,996.07, dropped to a low of 20,718.01 before settling at 20,744.17 with a loss of 163.65 points or 0.78%, sliding for a fifth straight session.

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday as Russia declared war against Ukraine, claiming the invasion is intended to protect civilians.

European stocks are plunging sharply following Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a war on Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden has stated that the nation will coordinate with NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $7.44 or 8.1% at $99.54 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $56.10 or 2.91% at $1,966.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.807 or 3.3% at $25.360 an ounce.

