Scientists Develop New Treatment Methods For Small Cell Lung Cancer

An important discovery at the UVA Cancer Centre has led to scientists stopping the development of small-cell lung cancer in lab mice as the latest findings could open up avenues for a new form of treatment.

The researchers, led by UVA's Kwon-Sik Park and John H Bushweller were trying to understand the role a mutation in the EP300 gene plays in the formation of small-cell lung cancer tumors. Their experiments led to the discovery that the gene makes a protein with surprising properties, which can do both - foster or prevent the development of small-cell lung cancer. By stopping the gene from behaving as a tumor-promoter, researchers were able to stop the cancer from forming and spreading. This was successfully conducted both on the cell systems as well as the live mice.

The important role of the protein in tumor formation makes it a good subject for researchers who are looking at finding out new treatment methods for small-cell lung cancer, which is an extremely rare form of cancer. The five-year survival rate for patients suffering from SCLC is set at a low 7 percent.

Commenting on the findings, Park said, "The most remarkable aspect of our findings is that we explained the unique vulnerability of EP300 at the molecular level, down to a single amino acid. Given the frequent EP300 mutations found in a wide range of cancer types, I hope that the concept of targeting the EP300 KIX domain will have a more

general applicability for cancer therapy."

The latest discovery of the UVA Cancer Centre offers a new approach to small-cell lung cancer treatment. Park and his team made this shocking discovery while investigating the role of the EP300 gene in the development of SCLC with the help of genetically engineered mouse models. They found the protein the gene makes could both promote and suppress tumor formation. One component, or "domain," of the protein appeared to foster cancer development, while another appeared to impede it.

The scientists further investigated the tumor-promoting domain, called KIX, and found it was essential for SCLC development. The cancer couldn't exist without it. The cancer, it turned out, had to get its KIX. This means that targeting KIX could offer a way to treat SCLC in patients. In a new scientific paper outlining their findings, the researchers called KIX a "unique vulnerability" in small-cell lung cancer.

Bushweller said, "Based on this data, we are quite excited to pursue the development of a drug targeting the KIX domain, as this will likely have multiple applications for cancer treatment, particularly for SCLC and leukemia."

The researchers were happy with the development that they produced a promising lead in the effort to develop better treatments for small-cell lung cancer.

