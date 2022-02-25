Inflation In Japan's Capital Accelerates In February

Consumer price inflation in Japan's capital accelerated in February, government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index for Tokyo advanced 1 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in January.



Excluding fresh food, consumer price inflation advanced to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent a month ago. The rate also exceeded the economists' forecast of 0.4 percent.



Higher inflation in February was driven by the 24.2 percent surge in energy prices.

Excluding fresh food and energy, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent, following a 0.7 percent decrease a month ago. Prices have been falling since April, data revealed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.