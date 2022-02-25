Dutch Producer Confidence Weakens In February

The Netherlands' producer confidence weakened in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The producer sentiment index fell to 8.5 in February from 9.0 in January. This was above the average score of 0.8 seen over the past twenty years.

The latest reading was the weakest since April 2021.

Producers were less positive about the expected activity, while their assessment of stocks of finished goods were more negative, the agency said.

Producers were more positive about the order position.

There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency added.

Producers in the wood and building materials industry were more positive in February.

