Germany Import Price Inflation Strongest Since 1974

Germany's import price inflation reached its highest level since 1974 on surging energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Friday.

Import price inflation advanced to 26.9 percent in January, the strongest since October 1974, from 24.0 percent in December. Inflation was forecast to ease slightly to 23.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, import prices grew 4.3 percent, following a 0.1 percent gain in December and the economists' forecast of +1.6 percent.

Import prices of energy posted a sharp 144.4 percent increase, especially due to increase in the price of natural gas.

Excluding energy prices, import prices were 14.5 percent higher than in January 2021 and 2.5 percent higher than in December 2021.

