European Stocks Up Firmly In Positive Territory On Bargain Hunting

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory around noon on Friday, coming back strongly after the terrible setback in the previous session.

After yesterday's plunge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, today are bouncing back with investors assessing the impact of the several harsh sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries. The sanctions so far have not targeted Russia's oil exports and do not block Russian access to the Swift global payment network.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister said Russian rockets hit several sites in the capital of Kyiv. The country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that at least 137 people have been killed and over 300 injured during the invasion.

The pan European Stoxx 600 is climbing 1.75%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is surging up 2.05%, Germany's DAX is rising 1.2% and France's CAC 40 is advancing 1.5%. Switzerland's SMI is gaining 1.85%.

In the UK market, Evraz is soaring nearly 18%. Pearson is surging up 10.4%, Polymetal International is climbing 7.5% and RightMove is gaining 7%.

SSE, BAE Systems, National Grid, Diageo, Airtel Africa, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Segro, Auto Trader Group, Standard Chartered and United Utilities are up 4 to 5.4%.

In the French market, Veolia, Engie, Thales, ArcelorMittal, Saint Gobain, Air France-KLM, Pernod Ricard, Cap Gemini, Teleperformance, LO'real, Dassault Systemes, Sanofi and STMicroElectroncis are gaining 2.5 to 6%.

Valeo is declining nearly 4%. WorldLine is down 3% and Credit Agricole is lower by 2.3%, while BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are down 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

In Germany, RWE, up 7.2%, is the top gainer in the DAX index. E.ON, MTU Aero Engines, Merck, Vonovia, Volkswagen, SAP and Bayer are gaining 3 to 4.5%.

Porsche Automobil is down more than 7%. Brenntag is declining 5.8%, BASF is down 3.3% and HelloFresh is drifting down 2%.

In economic news, data from Destatis showed that the German contracted by 0.3% on quarter in fourth quarter of 2021, in contrast to the 1.7% increase in the third quarter, and lower than the initial estimates which had indicated a 0.7% fall. In fiscal 2021, the German economy expanded 2.9%, versus preliminary estimates of 2.8%.

Data from the statistical office Insee showed that the French economy expanded by 0.7% on quarter in fourth quarter of 2021, lower than the 3.1% growth in the previous period.

Meanwhile, survey results from the European Commission showed that the Eurozone economic confidence rose to a three-month high in February. The report said the economic confidence index surged up to 114.0 in the month, from 112.7 in January. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 113.1.

Germany's import price inflation reached its highest level since 1974 on surging energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Friday.

Import price inflation advanced to 26.9% in January, the strongest since October 1974, from 24% in December. Inflation was forecast to ease slightly to 23.7%. On a monthly basis, import prices grew 4.3%, following a 0.1% gain in December and the economists' forecast of +1.6%.

