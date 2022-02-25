Portugal Consumer Confidence Improves In February

Portugal's consumer confidence improved in February, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -14.5 in February from -17.7 in January.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 0.6 in February from -1.6 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale decreased to -3.7 in February from -3.0 January.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector weakened to 3.3 in February and the confidence measure in the services sector improved to 9.7.

The economic climate indicator rose to 2.5 in February from 1.9 in January.

Economic News

