Denmark Retail Sales Grow In January

Denmark's retail sales rose for the first time in three months in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

Retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent month-on-month in January, after a 5.0 percent decline in December.

Sales of clothing and other goods declined 0.1 percent monthly in January.

Meanwhile, sales of other consumables increased 6.7 percent and those of food and grocery rose 2.4 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 12.9 percent in January, following a 4.0 percent rise in the previous month.

For the November to January period, retail sales rose 5.6 percent annually and fell 1.5 percent quarterly.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.