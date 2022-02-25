Italy Consumer Confidence Weakens In February

Italy's consumer confidence weakened in February, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 112.4 in February from 114.2 in January. Economists had expected a score of 115.0.

The manufacturing confidence index decreased to 113.4 in February from 113.7 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 113.9.

The economic sentiment index declined to 129.4 in February from 129.7 in the prior month.

The confidence improved to 108.2 in February from 105.3 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index increased to 159.7 from 158.8 in the prior month.

The indicator for the services sector rose to 100.5 from 94.9 in January and that for retail weakened to 104.9 from 106.6.

