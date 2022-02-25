Italy Non-EU Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

Italy's trade balance with non-EU countries swung to deficit in January from the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The non-EU27 trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 4.174 billion in January versus a surplus of EUR 4.741 billion in December. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 1.775 billion.

Exports to non-EU27 countries increased 19.0 percent annually in January, following a 12.7 percent rise in December.

Imports surged 65.5 percent in January, following a 45.9 percent jump in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports rose 5.3 percent and imports increased 10.1 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.