France Inflation Rises Further In February

France consumer price inflation increased further in February due to higher energy prices, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.

In a separate communiqué, the statistical office said overall producer price inflation reached a record high in January.

Consumer price inflation advanced more-than-expected to 3.6 percent in February from 2.9 percent in January. The rate was forecast to rise moderately to 3.2 percent.

This annual increase resulted from the acceleration of energy, service, manufactured good and food prices.

EU harmonized inflation also increased in February, to 4.1 percent from 3.3 percent in January. The expected rate was 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent, following a 0.3 percent rise a month ago. Economists had forecast prices to rise again by 0.3 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent after a 0.2 percent rise in January and also faster than the expected 0.4 percent. Final data is due on March 15.

Charlotte de Montpellier, an ING economist said inflation in France is likely to remain below inflation in the eurozone throughout the year.

However, the situation in 2023 could be worse as a result of the reduction in government measures and the lower baseline in France: inflation could then be higher in France than elsewhere in Europe, the economist added.

The statistical office said overall industrial producer price inflation increased to 20.1 percent in January from 17.2 percent in December. This was the highest growth since the series began in January 1995.

Month-on-month, producer prices rose 3.7 percent after a 1.3 percent rise in December.

Producer prices in domestic market climbed 22.2 percent and that for foreign gained 14.9 percent in January.

