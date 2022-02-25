Spain Producer Price Inflation Strongest Since 1976

Spain producer prices increased at the fastest pace on record in January, the statistical office INE said on Friday.

Producer prices grew 35.7 percent on a yearly basis in January, following December's 35.2 percent increase. This was the biggest annual growth since the series began in January 1976.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation advanced to 12.0 percent from 10.9 percent in the previous month.

Among components of PPI, energy prices posted the biggest increase of 91.4 percent, followed by a 21.7 percent rise in intermediate goods prices. Prices of consumer and capital goods were up 6.1 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

Month-on-month, producer price inflation rose to 3.8 percent from 3.2 percent in December.

