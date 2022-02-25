67K New Covid Cases, 2,941 Deaths In U.S.

With 67,870 new cases reported on Thursday, the total number of people infected with Covid in the United States has increased to 78,799,264, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of new cases is down 65 percent from what was recorded two weeks ago.

With 2,941 deaths, the number of people who have died due to the disease reached 944,831.

The weekly average of Covid casualties decreased by 27 percent in a fortnight.

California reported the most number of cases - 14,213 - while Florida recorded the most casualties - 598.

U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell by 44 percent in the last two weeks, reflecting the speed of recovery from the disease in the country.

Only 57,544 patients infected with are currently remaining in hospitals across the nation, as per the latest tally published by the New York Times.

There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 43 percent within a fortnight. 10,976 Covid positive cases are being treated in I.C.U.s. 52,662,670 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 215,253,201 Americans, or 64.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.7 percent of people above 65.

43.5 percent of the eligible population, or more than 93 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.

Nearly one fourth of the total eligible U.S. population has not yet taken a single dose of the Covid vaccine jab, according to the latest CDC update.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has announced new measures to ensure that disabled individuals and other high-risk individuals have access to Covid-19 testing, masks, and other critical mitigation strategies.

The Administration will equip schools with guidance and support to keep vulnerable students safe and learning in-person.

New Covid testing guidance will be launched in American Sign Language and existing Covid guidance will be reviewed to confirm accessibility for all disabled individuals. New at-home Covid tests that are accessible to all will be developed. Disabled individuals will be given masks through community-based organizations and jurisdictions.

