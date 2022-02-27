Sum 41, Simple Plan Announce Co-Headlining 'Blame Canada' Tour

Sum 41 and Simple Plan have announced a co-headlining "Blame Canada" Tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of both the Canadian rock bands' debut albums.
During the 36-date U.S. tour this spring and summer, Sum 41 will perform songs from All Killer No Filler, while Simple Plan will play tracks from No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls.
"We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great," Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley said in a press release. "We cannot wait to hit the road with them! We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time!
"After not being able to tour for almost two years due to the pandemic, we're gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we'll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives," he added.
"We're so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn't be more excited to head out on the 'Blame Canada' tour with Sum 41," Simple Plan said in a statement.
"It's hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn't be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums," added the band members, Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco.
Tour Dates:
Apr 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
Apr 30 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
May 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 4 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
May 6 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
May 7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
May 8 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 - The Rooftop
May 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 11 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
May 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
May 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles
May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Radius
May 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
May 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
May 20 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove
May 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 22 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon
May 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
May 25 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock
May 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
May 28 - Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival
Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom
Jul 30 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Jul 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Aug 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Aug 5 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Aug 6 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Aug 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Aug 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Aug 12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
Aug 13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Aug 14 - Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
Aug 16 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution
Aug 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Aug 18 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore.
