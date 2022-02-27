Sum 41, Simple Plan Announce Co-Headlining 'Blame Canada' Tour

Sum 41 and Simple Plan have announced a co-headlining "Blame Canada" Tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of both the Canadian rock bands' debut albums.

During the 36-date U.S. tour this spring and summer, Sum 41 will perform songs from All Killer No Filler, while Simple Plan will play tracks from No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls.

"We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great," Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley said in a press release. "We cannot wait to hit the road with them! We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time!

"After not being able to tour for almost two years due to the pandemic, we're gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we'll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives," he added.

"We're so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn't be more excited to head out on the 'Blame Canada' tour with Sum 41," Simple Plan said in a statement.

"It's hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn't be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums," added the band members, Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco.

Tour Dates:

Apr 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

Apr 30 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

May 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 4 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

May 6 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

May 7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

May 8 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 - The Rooftop

May 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 11 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

May 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles

May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

May 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Myth

May 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

May 20 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove

May 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 22 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon

May 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 25 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

May 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

May 28 - Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

Jul 30 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Jul 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Aug 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug 5 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Aug 6 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Aug 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Aug 12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Aug 13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Aug 14 - Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

Aug 16 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution

Aug 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug 18 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore.

