Hollings Scientists Make Breakthrough In Colorectal Cancer Detection

Colorectal cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage and therefore, is very hard to treat. But, new research by the MUSC Holing Cancer Center claims new and faster ways to detect and treat the cancer.

Raymond DuBois, M.D., Ph.D., the director of the institute and a lead in the research, has published the study in the Cancer Prevention Research website which shows how a connection between a series of pathways can show the interaction between the cancer cells and immune system. This study is thought to help the researchers find a way to fight colorectal cancer, which claims a second place for fatality, with better results.

"The rise in CRC cases in younger individuals is an area of concern for South Carolina and Hollings. In general, this region has a large number of sedentary individuals with high rates of obesity and smokers, which are known to promote cancer," said DuBois. Colorectal cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates in its advanced stage.

While most of the research conducted on the cancer often aim at curing it after it is in the advanced stage, the present research aims at locating it before it reaches metastasis. "Looking at cancer and immune cell interactions in the early stages of cancer development may provide more answers for the field. Currently, there is very little understanding of what is going on in the immune system in the premalignant stage," added DuBois.

The researchers have understood that colorectal cancer almost always manages to evade the cytotoxic CD8+ T-cells, cells that kill cancerous cells. DuBois, along with Jessica Lang, Ph.D., at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has found out that the EP4-PI3K-NF?B-PD-1 pathway is responsible for the evasive maneuver.

A type of prostaglandins, hormone-like fatty molecules that are released as a response to inflammation, PGE2, is believed to be behind the evasive action. "We discovered that the inflammatory mediator PGE2 turns on PD-1 expression by a series of intermediary pathways. The result is that the CD8+ T-cells and macrophages do not effectively attack the developing cancer cells," said DuBois.

The researchers found that blocking the EP4 can reduce the level of PD-1 and allow the CD8 T+ Cytotoxins to work freely and eliminate cancer in the mouse models. "Our data shows that the proof of concept is there, and the negative PD-1 effect can be reversed," added DuBois.

The researcher said, "People who have a very high risk for cancer are put on aspirin since it has been shown to delay cancer. The problem is that aspirin can be bad for the GI system. If EP4 receptor pathways work as we saw in our research, then perhaps this approach could be used instead of aspirin."

DuBois concluded, "We are really interested in growing our cancer prevention team. This includes cancer screening. Drs. (Marvella) Ford and (Gerard) Silvestri play lead roles with that work. Finding a pan-cancer blood test with proper sensitivity and specificity would be amazing."

