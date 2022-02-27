Japan Data On Tap For Monday

Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are January figures for industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders.

In December, industrial production was down 1.0 percent on month and up 2.7 percent on year, while retail sales fell 1.0 percent on month and gained 1.4 percent on year. Housing starts were up an annual 4.2 percent and construction orders climbed 4.8 percent on year.

Australia will see January numbers for retail sales and private sector credit, as well as Q4 data for inventories and company gross profits. Retail sales are tipped to add 0.2 percent on month after sinking 4.4 percent in December. Private sector credit was up 0.8 percent on month and 7.2 percent on year in the previous month.

Business inventories are called flat on quarter after falling 1.9 percent in the three months prior. Company gross profits are tipped to rise 2.0 percent on quarter, slowing from 4.0 percent in Q3.

New Zealand will see February results for the business confidence index from ANZ; in January, the index was a score of -23.2.

Singapore will provide January figures for import, export ad producer prices. In December, import prices were up 14.4 percent on year, export prices rose 21.1 percent on year and producer prices jumped 22.0 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to release a batch of data including January numbers for industrial production, trade balance, current account, private consumption and coincident index.

Industrial output is expected to rise 4.6 percent on year, slowing from 6.83 percent in December. Imports are tipped to climb 22.15 percent on year, down from 33.4 percent in the previous month. Exports are called higher by an annual 19.6 percent, down from 24.2 percent a month earlier. The trade deficit is pegged at $0.3 billion following the $0.35 billion shortfall in December.

The current account deficit in December was $1.4 billion, while private consumption rose 2.3 percent on month and private investment gained 1.7 percent on month. The coincident index score in December was 129.2.

Finally, the in Taiwan and Indonesia are closed on Monday for Peace Day and Isra Mikraj, respectively. They will re-open on Tuesday.

