Volatility On The Menu For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 40 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,675-point plateau and it's likely in store for more wild swings again on Monday.

Traders may also be reluctant to take long positions ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Independence Day.

The global forecast calls for volatility amidst the ongoing and very fluid Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting sanctions and threats of nuclear deployment. The European and U.S. were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open higher on Monday.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the stocks and industrials, while the financials were soft and the chemicals were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 27.96 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 2,676.76 after trading between 2,665.96 and 2,694.81. Volume was 653.3 million shares worth 12 trillion won. There were 721 gainers and 168 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 2.14 percent, while KB Financial plunged 3.44 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.51 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.56 percent, SK Hynix rose 0.41 percent, Naver soared 3.97 percent, Samsung SDI surged 4.46 percent, LG Energy Solution advanced 0.84 percent, LG Chem climbed 0.91 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 1.80 percent, S-Oil shed 0.48 percent, SK Innovation spiked2.81 percent, POSCO sank 0.90 percent. SK Telecom dipped 0.19 percent, KEPCO tanked 2.24 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.58 percent, Kia Motors added 0.54 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages shook off a subdued open on Friday and accelerated as the day progressed, finishing near session highs.

The Dow surged 834.95 points or 2.51 percent to finish at 34,058.75, while the NASDAQ soared 221.02 points or 1.64 percent to end at 13,694.62 and the S&P 500 jumped 95.95 points or 2.24 percent to close at 4,384.65. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 1.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.8 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions on concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The response over the weekend saw an increasing wave of sanctions against Russia, including disruptions to energy flows and financial access.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday but posted a weekly gain as traders weighed the possibility of disruptions to global crude supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by $1.22 or about 1.3 percent at $91.59 a barrel.

