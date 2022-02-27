Japan Retail Sales Rise 1.6% On Year In January

The value of retail sales in Japan was up 1.6 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent and was up from the downwardly revised 1.2 percent gain in the previous month (originally 1.4 percent).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales tumbled 1.9 percent - missing forecasts for a fall of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 1.2 percent decline in December (originally -1.0 percent).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.