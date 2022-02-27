Australia Company Gross Profits Rise 2.0% In Q4

Company gross profits in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - in line with expectations and slowing from 4.0 percent in the three months prior. Profits were up 13.0 percent on year.

Business inventories rose 1.1 percent on quarter, beating expectations for a flat reading following the 1.9 percent drop in Q3. Inventories were up 2.2 percent on year.

Manufacturing goods and services were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year, while wholesale trade gained 4.6 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.

Wages and salaries jumped 1.9 percent on quarter and 5.5 percent on year.

Economic News

