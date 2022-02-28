European Economics Preview: Swiss GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts data from Switzerland is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 AM ET, revised GDP, retail sales and foreign trade are due from Statistics Sweden. According to flash estimate, the grew 6.2 percent annually after 4.7 percent expansion posted in the third quarter.

In the meantime, retail sales from Norway and GDP from Turkey are due. Economists forecast Turkey GDP to expand 9 percent annually, faster than the 7.4 percent growth in the third quarter.

At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to issue Swiss GDP data for the fourth quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially, after rising 1.7 percent in the previous quarter.

In the meantime, flash consumer prices from Spain and producer prices from Austria are due.

At 4.00 am ET, the Central Statistical Office of Poland publishes GDP data. Also, Iceland's GDP data is due.

At 6.00 am ET, GDP data and retail sales from Latvia are due.

