Malaysia Producer Price Inflation Slows In January

Malaysia's producer prices increased at a softer pace in January, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 9.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 10.0 percent increase in December.

Among sectors, prices of mining increased the most by 34.3 percent annually in January and prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 12.5 percent.

Manufacturing costs gained 7.0 percent. Prices for water supply and electricity and gas supply increased by 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.3 percent in January, after a 0.6 percent decrease in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.