Singapore Producer Price Inflation Slows In January

Singapore's producer price inflation eased in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The manufacturing producer price index rose 18.0 percent year-on-year in January, following an 18.9 percent increase in December.

The oil index surged 58.3 percent annually in January and the non-oil indexes increased 13.0 percent.

The Domestic Supply Price Index grew 22.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 22.0 percent rise in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 3.2 percent in January, after 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices rose 15.7 percent annually in January, after an 18.6 percent growth in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices increased 2.9 percent in January, after a 1.6 percent fall in the prior month.

Data showed that export prices gained 21.0 percent yearly in January and rose 1.2 percent from a month ago.

