Finland Producer Price Inflation Remains Strong

Finland's producer price inflation remained strong in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Producer prices rose 23.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 23.3 percent increase in December.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals, paper and paper products from January last year.

Import prices grew 25.3 percent annually in January and export prices rose 24.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.5 percent in January, after a 2.9 percent growth in the prior month.

Economic News

