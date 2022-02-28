Austria Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In January

Austria's producer prices increased at a faster pace January, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.

Producer prices grew 18.4 percent yearly in January, following a 16.7 percent rise in December.

Prices for energy grew 43.3 percent annually in January and those of intermediate goods rose 19.0 percent. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods increases by 2.9 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.4 percent in January, following a 1.5 percent in December and November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.