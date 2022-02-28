Portugal Inflation Rises In February

Portugal's consumer price inflation increased in February, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent yearly in February, following a 3.3 percent growth in December.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 3.2 percent yearly in February, following a 2.4 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 4.4 percent annually in February, following a 3.4 percent gain in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.