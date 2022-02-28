Ireland Retail Sales Decline In January

Ireland's retail sales declined further in January, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in January, following a 3.7 percent fall in December.

Sales of pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles decreased 14.9 percent monthly in January and those of hardware, paint and glass fell by 14.1 percent.

Retail sales grew 18.9 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.3 percent fall in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales declined by 0.1 percent monthly and rose 18.8 percent yearly in January.

The retail sales value rose 25.7 percent annually in January and declined 0.5 percent from the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.